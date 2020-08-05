Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy in the US

The business, which is based in the United Kingdom, submitted for Chapter 15 bankruptcy security in New York onTuesday

Virgin Atlantic hasn’t been immune from the airline company market’s pandemic issues. In July, the business received a ₤ 1.2 billion ($ 1.5 billion) rescue offer to keep the airline company solvent simply days prior to it was because of resume traveler flights.

The provider stated that the recapitalization strategy would be released over 18 months and has the assistance of investors, brand-new financiers and existing financial institutions.

Virgin Atlantic might not be reached right away for remark Tuesday night.