Viral video shows man screaming racial slurs at one woman in Naples

NAPLES, Fla.– The viral video that you will see is gruesome however was a truth for one woman in Naples who states she is fortunate to be alive.

Near the Collier County Courthouse, alongAirport Rd and U.S. 41 last night around 7 p.m. heading house. One woman states she was approached by a man and chose to take out her phone after be started shouting racial slurs at her.

The woman who asked to be determined as Mishou launched this declaration to Fox 4 informing us,

“I just want to bring awareness to the world that even when you’re minding your own business as a black individual, we still get looked at and talked down upon! even in Naples, Florida, this happens! I’m thankful to be alive,” stated Mishou.

Mishou then chose to publish the video to Twitter triggering the tweet to go viral. That’s where Yaritza Gary of Naples states she acknowledged this man in the video, from a Facebook post she made August sixth. She declares the very same specific verbally assaulted her sibling after he attempted to step in to soothe this screaming specific down.

“The guy was yelling the “N-word”, and stating like, to state something, attempt to do something, see what will occur to you,” stated Yaritza Gary.

“Once my brother went next to him and asked the guy to stop, he started yelling “N-words” at my sibling likewise, however it was …