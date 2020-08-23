Viral Video Exposes Similarities Between Joe Biden’s DNC Speeches In 2020 And 2008

A brand-new video is going viral today exposing the similarities between the speech Joe Biden offered on Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention and the one he gave up 2008 at the DNC as he accepted being called as Barack Obama’s running mate.
The speeches not just had comparable platitudes, however Biden even utilized the very same words sometimes. Here are a few of the similarities the video exposes:
2008: “It’s about whether you can look your children in the eye and say, ‘We’re going to be okay.’”
2020: “It’s about looking your kids in the eye and say, ‘Honey, it’s going to be okay.’”
2008: “That’s how you come to believe, to the very core of your being, that work is more than a paycheck. It’s dignity. It’s respect.”
2020: “He would say, ‘Joey, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about your dignity. It’s about respect.’”
2008: “Barack Obama will transform our economy by making alternative energy a genuine national priority, creating 5 million new jobs and finally freeing us from the grip of foreign oil. That’s the change we need.”
2020: “With pipes that transport clean water to every community. With 5 million new manufacturing and technology jobs so the future is made in America.”
2008: …