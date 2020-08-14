Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper lands comedy special on Netflix

The program is described as a “variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects” and will feature special guests that will participate in interviews and sketches.

The special is being directed by Natasha Lyonne, known for starring in Netflix shows “Orange is the New Black” and “Russian Doll,” and is being produced by Cooper, Lyonne, as well as Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew, and Paula Pell.

Cooper became an instant viral sensation with her TikTok videos using the latest soundbites of President Trump and lip-syncing over them with over-the-top performances. Many of her most-watch videos were inspired from clips from Trump’s coronavirus task force briefings while others came from various press conferences and interviews.

Each of her videos have gathered tens of millions of views across social media, landing herself with over 2.2 million Twitter followers.

As one of the only celebrities to make a name for herself amid the pandemic, Cooper was on the late-night circuit earlier this year appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” She even guest-hosted “Jimmy…