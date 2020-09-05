Vipers SC to offer Galiwango support over Express FC contract stalemate

The Venoms signed the protector who the Red Eagles implicate to have actually breached a legal extension arrangement prior to Fufa stepped in

Ugandan Premier League champs Vipers SC have actually promised to stand with their brand-new protector Disan Galiwango over his Express FC contract fight.

Earlier in the week, Galiwango was required by the Fufa Dispute Resolution Chamber to pay Express FC USh25 million for breaching a contract he had actually signed.

The Red Eagles looked for Fufa’s intervention over the matter as they declared the protector had actually currently extended their contract prior to he moved to sign the three-year Vipers contract.

“We received the letter on Monday about [Disan] Galiwango and as a club, we can distance ourselves from that, but we are willing to give him the necessary support because he is our player,” Vipers representative Abdul Wasike stated as was priced estimate by Football256.

“We signed him as a free agent, we agreed on terms and he signed for us for three years.”

Fufa was categorical that they will not hand over Galiwango’s gamer license if the quantity purchased to be paid to Express is not settled.

Meanwhile, Express’ ninth finalizing Isaac Nsengyiyunva hopes to have a much better project in the top-flight in order to repay the trust that coach Wasswa Bbosa revealed by signing him.

The 2020/21 season will be …