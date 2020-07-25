Viper VPS450 Powersports GPS Tracker Module



Viper Powersports GPS lets you locate your vehicle using your smartphone and the Viper app Using the latest cloud connected technology Viper Powersports helps you Secure It Find It Keep It! No matter what your ride is monitored and protected Receive Confirmations on Your SmartphoneYour Smartphone is Your Remote!Virtually Unlimited Range

Integrated with Viper SmartStart app so users can see and control all of their vehicles (v4 4 and newer)

Locate your powersports vehicle if stolen

Ultra-low current consumption with low battery alert

Perfect for small battery systems or stored vehicles