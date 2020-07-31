Violent right-wing thugs attack anti-Netanyahu protests, 8 arrests made – Middle East Monitor

At least 8 right-wing pro-government counter demonstrators were apprehended at anti-Netanyahu protestors in Jerusalem on Thursday, i24 News reports.

Thousands ended up to show versus Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his home in Balfour Street in Jerusalem over his federal government’s handling of the coronavirus and corruption charges, of which he is dealing with trial for.

The extreme right thugs, thought to be Beitar Jerusalem supporting football criminals, come down upon the anti-Netanyahu protests and reported physically assaulted protestors and reporters, declaring the media to be ‘left wing’ and prejudiced versus the prime minister.

The violent right-wingers presumably chewed out the demonstrators that it was a ‘shame Hitler didn’ t complete the task’, which the protestors didn’t ‘deserve someone like Bibi, you deserve someone like Hitler.’

Several of the pro-Netanyahu enthusiasts were apprehended however later on launched.

READ: Israel’s Netanyahu implicated of promoting phony death hazards to amass compassion

One protestor who wanted to stay confidential declared that she was assaulted by the pro-Netanyahu agitators after her and her partner delegated return house.

She informed Israeli day-to-day Haaretz: “Suddenly on Gaza Street we ran into them. There were around 20 Beitar fans that cursed and attacked everyone coming back from the protest.”

“Suddenly they noticed us and started to follow us, spitting and threatening. One of them tried to take my phone. My partner shoved him. They kicked the car next to us as a threat.”

55 demonstrators were later on apprehended in an effort to clear the location.

Police utilized high-pressure water cannons to distribute the crowds after midnight.