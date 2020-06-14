‘Violent protest is never acceptable’: Nicola Sturgeon condemns Glasgow clashes – video | UK news

Scotland’s first minister has said violent protest is never acceptable and specially not through the coronavirus pandemic. ‘I tell anyone that has found themselves on the streets of Glasgow in a altercation with other groups or with the police, which they should really have a long hard look at themselves’. A well planned Black Lives Matter protest in the town was cancelled

