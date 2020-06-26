Violent force overtakes legal thought in Armenia – human rights activist warns of ‘institutional dismantling’ – Armenian News

Violent force has overtaken legal thought in Armenia once we are now heading towards an institutional dismantling, the president of the Helsinki Committee said today, criticizing the government-backed constitutional reforms being an irreversible hazard to the country’s future.



“You don’t bring a knife to a gunfight, ” Avetik Ishkhanyan told reporters beyond your Constitutional Court. “But that’s what happened to the Constitutional Court. And that’s what practically happened in Armenia, as violent force gained advantage over legal thought. In Armenia, unfortunately, it was not the political forces – but rather certain lawyers and judges, members of the Constitutional Court and advocates – that stood up for a struggle against the violent force.”

Ishkanyan said that he regrets that the political forces proclaiming the some ideas of “democracy”, “liberalism” and “rule of law” left those solicitors, advocates and lots of judges unprotected on their way towards creating a rule of law state

“What could those lawyers and judges of the Constitutional Court do, relying only on the laws and rights in their struggle against the humble political force which forms an absolute majority – and to which all the law enforcement agencies, investigative bodies and the National Security Services are subordinated, launching persecutions based on the orders given to them?” that he asked.

The government-backed constitutional reforms, which access effect on Friday, mandate the replacement of three out of the nine members of the high court and the appointment of Hrayr Tovmasyan, the CC chairman, as a judge serving in the same institution.

Ishkanyan ruled out any political engagement in Tovmasyan’s activity. “Hrayr Tovmasyan started his activity from the civil society and then entered into politics to later embark on a jurist’s career. The latest episode of his activity demonstrated that he has departed from politics. That happens too,” the human rights activist said when asked whether he treats the embattled chief of the high court as a political or legal figure.