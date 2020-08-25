Violent Crime – Which Was Ignored At The DNC

A current poll from the Pew Research Center suggests violent crime is a significant concern among citizens heading into the 2020 governmental election.

A large 59 percent of citizens in the study suggest that violent crime, which President Trump has actually framed as occurring in Democrat- managed cities, is a “very important” consider casting their tallies.

When broken down by celebration association, the celebration of order ends up being clear: 46 percent of Joe Biden fans see violent crime as an essential element, while 74 percent of President Trump’s backers feel the exact same.

Violent crime ranks simply a shade behind the coronavirus pandemic in regards to significance, however well behind the economy, a classification in which “the Republican Party holds a 9 percentage point edge over the Democrats.”

“A new Pew survey found that violent crime is now the fifth-most important issue for votes, with 59% listing it as ‘very important’ to their vote. For context, it’s nearly as important to Americans as the coronavirus, which ranks fourth with 63%”https://t.co/25M33A3GVy — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 24, 2020

