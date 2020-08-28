Violence erupts in Swedish town of Malmo after anti-Islam actions, police say By Reuters





STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – A riot broke out on Friday in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, where a minimum of 300 individuals had actually collected to oppose versus anti-Islam activities, police stated.

Protesters were tossing things at police officers and cars and truck tires had actually been set on fire, a police representative stated. Earlier in the day, a copy of the Quran had actually been burned in Malmo by conservative extremists.

“We don’t have this under control but we are working actively to take control,” the representative stated.

“We see a connection between what is happening now and what happened earlier today,” he stated.

The presentations had actually intensified in the very same location where the Quran had actually been burned, the representative stated.

Daily Aftonbladet stated a number of anti-Islam activities had actually occurred in Malmo on Friday, consisting of 3 males kicking a copy of the Quran in between them in a public square.

The anti-Islam demonstrations happened after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish reactionary political celebration Hard Line, had actually been rejected consent to have a conference in Malmo and was stopped at the Swedish border, according to the paper.