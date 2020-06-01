Violence erupts acrosss US cities on sixth day of protests – Armenian News

Violence has erupted in cities throughout the US on the sixth night time of protests sparked by the demise in police custody of African-American George Floyd.

Curfews have been imposed in almost 40 cities, however folks have largely ignored them, resulting in tense stand-offs, based on BBC News.

Riot police clashed with protesters in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, firing tear fuel and pepper bullets to attempt to disperse the crowds.

Police automobiles had been set on hearth and retailers had been looted in a number of cities.

The National Guard – the US reserve navy power for home emergencies – stated on Sunday that 5,000 of its personnel had been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC, the place crowds as soon as once more gathered close to the White House, this time lighting fires and throwing stones at riot officers.