According to the results of the audit carried out by the RA Audit Chamber in “Vardenis Neuropsychological Retirement Home” SNCO, it was found out that the beneficiary of the mentioned organization, who in 2020 He was not absent from the nursing home during the year, real estate transactions were made in the same year.

In this connection, an investigation has been initiated in the State Interests Protection Department of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office. As a result, the prosecutor made a decision to initiate a criminal case under Article 308, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, to send it to the Lori Regional Investigation Department of the RA Penitentiary for an investigation, to find out all the circumstances of what happened.

The study carried out, as well as the data obtained during the preliminary investigation, revealed that it was substantiated that by the decision of the Court of First Instance of the RA Lori Region, G. D. in 2016 He was declared incapacitated on April 15, 2006 and was admitted to Vardenis Neuropsychological Retirement Home in the same year. 2016 from August 22 G. D. was the trustee of the organization. According to Article 37, Clause 4 of the RA Civil Code, “the guardians and trustees of the citizens who are in need of guardianship, trusteeship, appropriate educational, medical, social protection or other similar institutions or are accommodated are those institutions.”

It turned out, however, that the Odzun community guardianship and trusteeship commission, studying G. D.’s uncle’s application, based on the 2016 decision of the Court of First Instance of the RA Lori Region The decision to declare GD incapable, as well as the fact that he was in a psychiatric hospital, in 2020. According to the conclusion of February 27, the uncle recognized G. D.’s guardian. In other words, the fact that GD in 2016 He has been in the Vardenis Neuropsychological Retirement Home since August 22, 2006. In accordance with the law, his guardian was the organization, therefore, the protection of his rights and interests was the sole responsibility of the organization.

Later, the head of Odzun community A. Titanyan also agreed with his uncle G. On the alienation of D.’s property, by which the head of Odzun community was not endowed by law.

As a result of all this, G. The real estate owned by D. was alienated.

As a result of the measures taken during the preliminary investigation, the real estate belonging to the latter, 1/2 of the house in Ar-Tsatsag village, Lori region, in full, 3 arable lands in the same community were returned to GD by those who acquired them, registered with the RA Cadastre Committee.

At the same time, assessments were given to the head of the community A. Titanyan’s actions. Discussing his act in the area of ​​Part 2 of Article 315 of the RA Criminal Code, taking into account that G. All of D.’s real estate was returned to him, the situation at the time of the alleged crime was restored, as well as the fact that the moderate crime committed by the mayor ceased to be dangerous for the public due to a change in the situation. to terminate չ not to prosecute him.