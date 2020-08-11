Viola Davis Celebrates 55th Birthday With Purchase Of Former Plantation Where She Was Born

Viola Davis simply commemorated her 55 th birthday on Tuesday in the most unique method.

The How To Get Away With Murder star shared that she bought your home and residential or commercial property where she was born, a former plantation inSt Matthews, SouthCarolina Along with an image of the house which was submitted to Instagram and Twitter, Davis composed:

“The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it.”

Related: Ryan Reynolds Recalls ‘Mistake’ Of Marrying Blake Lively At An Old Plantation

She concluded her birthday post with a Cherokee birth true blessing, composing:

“May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

The Academy Award winner has actually been singing about her early youth house, which was previously utilized as a plantation. Living in severe hardship with her brother or sisters prior to transferring to Rhode Island as a girl, the experience has actually led her to end up being a singing supporter versus cravings. In 2016, she reviewed those earliest years, informing EW about her b: