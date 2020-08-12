Viola Davis bought her birthplace on a former slave plantation for her birthday

The popular Black starlet published on social networks Tuesday about buying the house where she was born.

Davis installed a image of the now-dilapidated house inSt Matthews, South Carolina, on her validated Instagram account.

“The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story,” the caption read. “Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it.”

Davis included what she composed was a “Cherokee Birth Blessing” which check out “May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

The “How To Get Away With Murder” star has actually been outspoken about both representation in Hollywood and the requirement for Black creatives to own their own stories. In 2016 she talked to then editorial director of People and Entertainment Weekly publications, Jess Cagle, about her brief time on her granny’s farm, which was a part of the Singleton Plantation inSt Matthews. Davis stated she “wasn’t on it long, because I was the fifth child, and so we moved soon after I was born.” “I mean, I went back to visit briefly but still not aware of the history,” she stated. “I think I read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation which was horrific. 160 acres of land, and my grandfather was a sharecropper.” The star stated that the majority of her uncles and cousins were likewise farmers since that was the …

