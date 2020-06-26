Vintage Crop run for Irish Derby winner Sovereign | Racing News

Last yr’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Sovereign returns to motion for the primary time since his best hour within the Comer Group International Vintage Crop Stakes on the Curragh on Saturday.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Galileo colt faces seven rivals within the Group Three contest, having final been seen inflicting a 33-1 upset for Classic glory.

Ridden by Padraig Beggy, Sovereign bowled alongside on the head of affairs and confirmed no indicators of stopping to beat Investec Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck by six lengths, having been properly behind his stablemate at Epsom.

Seamie Heffernan takes over from Beggy within the saddle, and O’Brien stated: “He’s simply prepared to begin, he is been off a very long time. He’s carried out very properly however will enhance loads from the run.

“Ideally we might have liked to start a couple of furlongs shorter (than a mile and three-quarters), but the race was there to suit him so we said we’d start and go from there.”

He is O’Brien’s sole consultant, whereas Joseph O’Brien runs each Master Of Reality and Twilight Payment.

Dermot Weld’s Falcon Eight and former Alain de Royer-Dupre inmate Belsanndi, now with Luke Comer whose household sponsor the race, are others of curiosity.