Vinsetto High Back 360° Swivel Executive Computer Office Chair with Adjustable Height & Comfort Tilt Function, Black



Price: $119.99

Ensure you have the best seat in the office with this executive office chair from Vinsetto. With the ergonomic design, the desk chair is suitable for comfortable all-day sitting and support. Wrapped in linen cover, this computer chair is very easy to maintain. This rolling chair is finished with a 360-degree swivel base and five caster wheels, meaning there’s no need for you to get up all the time, saving you lots of time and energy.

Features:

– Stylish design looks great placed in your home, office or gaming room

– Strong frame provides stable support up to a 265 lbs weight

– Adjustable height fits your physique

– Tilt function for complete relaxing

– High back for enough support of the upper body

– 360° swivel base with five PU castor wheels allows you to move around easily

– Assembly required

Specifications:

– Colour: Black

– Material: Linen, Sponge, Metal, PU

– Overall Dimension: 24.5″ W x 24.5″ D x 43.25″ – 46.75″ H

– Seat Size: 21.25″ W x 19″ D

– Seat Height: 17.25″ – 20.75″

– Backrest Size: 19.25″ W x 26.75″ H (to the seat)

– Armrest Width: 2.25″ (to the seat)

– Max Load: 265 lbs

✅STYLISH OFFICE CHAIR: With the unique design, this office chair is suited well for your game room or study. Linen cover is breathable and durable.

✅RELAXING COMFORT: With ergonomic tilt function, it is super easy to rock this desk chair back or forth to have a rest.

✅ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT: With the easy-to-reach lever, you can set this computer chair at the height level you want. It fits your body perfectly!

✅360° SWIVEL BASE: this rolling chair is equipped with 360° rotatable seat and five PU castor wheels for you to move around without getting up.

✅OFFICE CHAIR DIMENSIONS: Overall Dimensions: 24.5″ W x 24.5″ D x 43.25″ – 46.75″ H. Weight Capacity: 265 lbs.