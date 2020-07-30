Vinsetto Ergonomic Office Chair Adjustable Height Linen Fabric Rocker 360° Swivel Task Seat, Grey



Price: $139.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 18:09:51 UTC – Details)





✅ROCKING FUNCTION: You can rock back and forth to have a break and get some fun.

✅ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT: You can adjust height to match your desk or your sitting habit. High-end gas lift makes it smooth and safe.

✅MOBILITY: With multi-direction swivel wheels, this chair allows all kinds of mobility with no problem, you can roll around from room to room easily.

✅MINIMALIST DESIGN: Simple line and neutral grey color match well with your home or office.