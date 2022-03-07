“It seems to the government that the time will come when my friends and I will get tired of telling the truth. Vinegar for your appetites ․ “I will never get tired of repeating it,” Hayk Mamijanyan, an MP from the “I have honor” faction, told reporters in the parliament today, referring to the claims of the pro-government deputies that the previous government had negotiated the handover of Artsakh territories to Nikol Pashinyan.

“Comparing the negotiation process with handing over the lands as a result of capitulation is groundless. Second, the main negotiators of the Republic of Armenia before Nikol Pashinyan never negotiated to give anything. The core of the negotiations was what Armenia and Artsakh will get. And the villages of Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni, Martakert, Askeran have never been discussed in the negotiation process. It is ignorance or insult to the citizens. “What I have said is confirmed by the statements of the Russian President, Aliyev and the co-chairs,” the MP said.

According to Hayk Mamijanyan, concealing the fact of being a chronic capitulator and apathy, the facts of destroying the army with the thesis “they threw it in Pashinyan’s pocket” is already an old-fashioned trick for the government. “In the vernacular, let the zealots lubricate, because we will constantly talk about this.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN