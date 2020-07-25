Vindman tweets on anniversary of Trump’s call with Zelensky that led to impeachment

“One year since The Call. Much has changed for me and so much more has changed for our country. I rest well knowing I did my duty,” Vindman, the previous top Ukraine specialist at the National Security Council, composed in a tweet about the July 25 call.

Vindman’s Saturday tweet refers to the minute that triggered a months-long legend that consisted of Democrats’ statement of an impeachment questions in September and his public testament inNovember The foundation for the 3rd impeachment of a United States president started when Democrats revealed an impeachment questions following a confidential whistleblower problem declaring Trump looked for election assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25, 2019, phonecall The Senate eventually voted to acquit Trump on 2 short articles of impeachment.

LtCol Vindman retired from the US Army earlier this month , after more than 21 years of military service due to the fact that he identified that his future in the militaries “will forever be limited” due to political retaliation by the President and his allies, his legal representative informed CNN at the time of his retirement.

Vindman has actually withstood a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” led by the President following his testament in the impeachment questions in 2015, according to his lawyer,Amb David Pressman who is a partner at Jenner & & Block.