Vincent Kompany: Manchester City leave door open for coaching return after Pep Guardiola talks | Football News





Vincent Kompany joined Manchester City from Hamburg in 2008

Manchester City have left the door open for former captain Vincent Kompany to return to the membership in a coaching capability after the Belgian spoke with Pep Guardiola.

Kompany left City final summer season after 11 profitable years on the membership to take cost of Anderlecht on a player-manager foundation, along with his aspect ultimately ending eighth after the Belgian league was known as off early as a result of coronavirus disaster.

Reports have instructed that City have been eager to welcome their former skipper again to the Etihad as a substitute for ex-assistant Mikel Arteta, who left the membership to affix Arsenal in December.

Kompany takes his seat within the dug-out throughout an Anderlecht recreation

However, whereas there was no supply made throughout a dialog between Guardiola and Kompany not too long ago, it was made clear that the door would at all times be open for Kompany to return sooner or later.

Kompany gained 4 Premier League titles, 4 League Cups and two FA Cups at City after becoming a member of the membership from Hamburg in 2008.

Vincent Kompany celebrates successful the Premier League in 2012

City are resulting from resume their Premier League marketing campaign following the coronavirus lockdown towards Arteta and Arsenal on June 17.