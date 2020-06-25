Vince Carter calls time on 22-year NBA career | NBA News

Vince Carter has announced his retirement from the NBA, bringing an end to a 22-year career, the longest in the league’s history.

He made the announcement on the Winging It podcast, saying: “I’m officially finished playing basketball.”

Carter, 43, was the No 5 over all pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and performed his 1st six-plus months with the Toronto Raptors, earning the Rookie of the Year award inside 1999 plus the NBA Dunk Contest inside 2000. He made 8-10 consecutive All-Star teams coming from 2000-07.

The Hawks were the last stop associated with Carter’s NBA journey, as they spent days gone by two months as an expert presence on a young Atlanta team. He also used the particular New Jersey Nets (2004-09), Orlando Magic (2009-10), Phoenix Suns (2010-11), Memphis Grizzlies (2014-17) and Sacramento Kings (2017-18).

















8:15



Following the NBA’s selection to hang their time of year three months in the past, Vince Carter reflected on what could probably be the conclusion of their 22-year expert career



“Over the last two years, Vince Carter has been a committed leader, respected mentor and influential example on the court, in the locker room and in the Atlanta community,” the Hawks said inside a team declaration.

“Throughout his historical 22-year quest covering a good unprecedented several different years, his changing career calotte was possibly like not one other inside league background – coming from Top a few Draft Pick to Rookie of the Year to Slam Dunk Champion to celeb and eight-time All-Star in order to Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year and important role gamer.

“It’s an honour to the Hawks organisation that he completed his Hall of Fame career wearing Atlanta across his chest and representing our city.”

Image:

Carter symbolized eight various teams inside the NBA



Carter proportioned more than 20 points each game inside 10 months, with a career-high of 27.6 inside 2000-01.

He retires with career averages associated with 16.seven points, four.3 springs back and three or more.1 aids per online game.

The North Carolina product performed 60 online games for the Hawks in the 2019-20 season, hitting 5.zero points inside 14.six minutes each game.

The Hawks are not one of the teams which will finish the particular coronavirus-interrupted time of year near Orlando, beginning the following month.

He scored 5 points within the final career game, a good overtime reduction to the New York Knicks on March 11; the afternoon the season has been suspended. Carter’s 22nd time of year surpassed the particular 21 performed by Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis plus Dirk Nowitzki.