Vinales explains dramatic brake ‘explosion’ in Styria MotoGP

Yamaha riders have actually withstood brake issues in both Red Bull Ring weekends, with Petronas rider Fabio Quartararo’s Austrian GP impeded by concerns he branded “dangerous”.

Vinales was gone by Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso in the early phases of the Styrian GP, prior to dropping to 10th by lap 10 as he started to lose brake pressure.

The issue appeared to fix itself, prior to it worsened once again, with the Yamaha rider raising his hand to signify he had a concern on lap 13.

Then on lap 17 en route into Turn 1, his front brake “exploded” and he needed to leap off, with the bike slamming into the barrier and highlighting the warning.

The rebooted race was ultimately won by Tech 3 KTM rider Miguel Oliveira after a last corner carry on Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro.

Explaining his crash, Vinales stated: “I was quite fast, I was feeling fantastic on the first laps, I was pushing Dovi, but as we don’t have top speed, you can see I could not overtake.

” I surpassed one time and I stated ‘fine, now I can move forward in front’, however then he surpass me on the straight extremely quickly.

“I was just waiting to get the rhythm, but then I started to lose the front pressure of the brake, I went out [of the track] one time.

” I make 3 laps extremely sluggish in 1m26s, then I press once again at 1m24s, however without brakes, and after that …