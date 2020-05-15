Villarreal and Getafe deny match-fixing claims over La Liga draw last season | Football News





Getafe and Villarreal attracted 2-2 on the last day of the 2018-19 La Liga season

Villarreal and Getafe have actually refuted any type of misdeed after Spanish media reported authorities are checking out feasible match-fixing in a 2-2 draw in between both clubs in La Liga last year.

“Villarreal and its first team wish to show their absolute rejection of the accusations made today and categorically deny being involved in any way in fixing the game against Getafe on the final day of last season,” checked out a club declaration.

“As it has done on repeated occasions, the club condemns any conduct that damages the essence of sport and competition and stresses that the values of transparency, ethics, integrity and fair play are fundamental to its philosophy.”

Getafe likewise launched a declaration stating the club “wish to categorically deny any involvement with this matter and this type of conduct”.

Newspaper El Pais reported the suit was being checked out as component of Operation Oikos, which was introduced last year and caused 11 individuals being detained on uncertainty of developing a match-fixing team to make money from banking on video games.

La Liga verified it had actually opened up a private file as component of Operation Oikos however included information of the instance would certainly not be revealed till it mosts likely to test.

Getafe ended up fifth in La Liga last season, 2 factors behind fourth-placed Valencia

The court based in the city of Huesca that El Pais stated was checking out the instance might not be grabbed remark.

“Operation Oikos came about due to an accusation by La Liga, which has joined the case as a private plaintiff, and will take all legal measures necessary to clarify the facts that are under investigation,” La Liga stated in a declaration.

Getafe needed to defeat Villarreal to stand an opportunity of getting Europe’s elite Champions League club competitors in advance ofValencia Villarreal had absolutely nothing to bet.

Valencia’s 2-0 win at Real Valladolid on the exact same day, nevertheless, suggested that in case Getafe might not have actually received the Champions League also if they had actually defeated Villarreal.

Five previous Osasuna supervisors and 2 previous Real Betis gamers were provided prison sentences last month complying with an examination right into match-fixing in 2013 and 2014, the very first sentences for showing off corruption in Spanish football.