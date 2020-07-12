Villagers are left fuming after fence is erected around Tim Burton’s Cotswolds home

Hollywood director Tim Burton is facing backlash from his neighbours after a 3ft-tall fence was erected near his £2.9million Cotswolds home – which locals say blocks their riverside walks.

Residents in the village of Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, are up in arms after the ‘selfish and heartless’ wooden fence appeared two weeks ago.

Villagers say they fence is ‘unauthorised’ and have launched a campaign to have it removed or ‘the heart of the village will undoubtedly be gone forever’.

They also claim it blocks a path used by people to access weirs and pools around the River Thames and have threatened to tear it down if it is maybe not taken away by officials.

It is understood the newest fence is on land which belongs to Mr Burton’s eight-bedroom, Grade II listed 18th-century ‘gentleman’s residence’ which that he bought in 2006 when he first got together with Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter.

There appears to be a gate across the fence in Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire. It is unclear where in fact the gate is or where it leads

It is not the very first time Mr Burton has angered his neighbours with a fence on his land.

In 2018, that he put up a 7ft-tall, 130 foot-long wooden structure which walkers said cuts out the light and narrows the public footpath next to the home.

Permission was sought retrospectively and was been granted despite opposition.

Resident Chris Dalton said he has opened a planning dispute from the new fence, based on the fact the house is a listed building and is alongside a path often utilized by the public.

Posting in an area Facebook group, he wrote: ‘I are now living in the village and believe there are a few things we could do to organise and fight the fence.

‘I have opened a planning dispute against the fence […] This is predicated on it being fully a listed building and being next to a footpath.

‘They needs to have put in planning.

‘If everyone would email [the council] to add to the complaint the would be appreciated.

‘I believe that eventually money wins planning disputes but this is worth a try.’

He said he had also informed the Oxford County Council the footpath was allegedly blocked and added: ‘If we could prove that there has been continuous access to these areas for over 20 years then we can have them on the map and protected.

‘The gates would have to be removed and safe access provided forever.

‘[…] I’m have to the help of town for this to reach your goals. Please comment below if you’d be interested, I will be establishing a separate Facebook group for the cause.

‘The ponds area has been useful for generations and when we do nothing then your heart of the village will be gone forever.’

Other locals vented their anger on line too.

Nicola Lewis wrote: ‘I’m now within my 50s but I was raised with every one having fun down there and took my children there and now simply take my grandchildren.

‘It should not be obtained from the public – Helena and Tim do have more than room enough, don’t simply take ours.’

Luke Stroud added: ‘My family will be in the village for four generations and all used the Weir pools.

‘If it comes to it I’ll eliminate the fence myself.’

Deb Himpson said: ‘I let you know one thing, basically was ever as rich as a billionaire, I’d give maybe not take.

‘If that has been my land, I would have made it back once again to the island of the sand.

‘I’m sorry but when your home is in a village, it doesn’t matter who you are, village life is about community, join in sometimes – maybe not once has Helena or Tim given anything to the village!

‘This makes me really want to move away, I can not think of this village without it. Whatever the reason why, I think it’s sad, wrong, selfish and heartless!’

A spokesperson for the district council said the website has not been visited yet but that an investigation into the ‘allegation of an unauthorised erection of a fence over two metres’ had been opened.

Parish councillor for Sutton Courtenay Richard Webber said there clearly was already an ‘ongoing negotiation’ with the Hollywood director, which that he described as ‘very delicate’.

Mr Webber confirmed the property owner is Mr Burton and added: ‘We are pushing on behalf of the area community to eliminate the fence but the legalities are tricky.

‘These fences are within a small extra little lump of island that’s well far from the main garden that has been useful for public access but the land is actually owned by the big house.

‘It’s all sensitive since the fence has actually been put up on the owner’s private land so they have a right to achieve that but the issue is the footpath has been used as the right of method for many years now.

‘What locals do not actually quite realise is that if the fence was taken down, they might have no directly to roam, they might only have the right to utilize it as a road to access the edge of the water.

Permission was sought for the much-taller fence retrospectively and was been granted despite opposition

‘We are attempting to avoid lots of cost and discover an amicable solution since the person who lives in the house obviously wants amicable relations with all the locals.’

The home once belonged to Bonham Carter’s great grandfather Herbert Henry Asquith – the prime minister who took Britain to the First World War.

It is believed that Asquith entertained Winston Churchill on the property’s lawn.

The couple separate in 2014 but it is understood they remain friends and both spend time at the country home with their kids.

Mr Burton’s representatives have been approached for comment.