Village People Singer Victor Willis Tells Trump to Stop Using Their Music at Rallies

Victor Willis, vocalist and co-founder of disco greats the Village People, told President Donald Trump to stop using two of the group’s most well-known songs, “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man,” at his rallies.

In a Facebook post last week, Willis said your decision came after Trump had law enforcement officers clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square with tear gas, batons and explosive devices so he could take a photo in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Demonstrators had gathered in Lafayette Square to protest police brutality and the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor among others. (Coincidentally, Willis frequently appeared as a police officer while performing with the Village People.)

“If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election,” Willis wrote. “Don’t do it Mr. President! And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man.’ Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way.”

Willis’ note actually marked reversal of his stance on Trump’s use of the Village Peoples’ music. Back in February, Willis wrote that although fans had contacted the group to demand they ask Trump to stop using “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man,” Willis refrained from doing this because “our music is not being used for a specific endorsement.”

He continued, “[Trump] has remained respectful in his usage of our songs and has maybe not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any one of our songs in a manner that indicate our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that will cross the line. Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown an authentic like for the music. Our music is all-inclusive and certainly most people are entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics.”

The Village People now join a large listing of artists who’ve demanded Trump not use their music at campaign rallies, or criticized him for doing this. Others include Queen, the Prince estate, Neil Young, Rihanna, R.E.M. and Aerosmith.

