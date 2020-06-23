Viktor Troicki and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 | Tennis News





Viktor Troicki performed within the first leg of the Adria Tour staged at Novak Djokovic’s tennis advanced

Viktor Troicki has examined constructive for coronavirus after participating in an exhibition collection organised by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a collection of exhibition occasions that began within the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, final weekend.

He left Croatia after the ultimate was cancelled and was examined in Belgrade. Those outcomes are anticipated in a while Tuesday.

Grigor Dimitrov examined constructive for the virus, whereas Borna Coric – who performed the Bulgarian on Saturday in Zadar – later confirmed that he had additionally examined constructive.

Troicki performed within the first leg staged at Djokovic’s tennis advanced in central Belgrade from June 13-14, earlier than Dimitrov and Coric examined constructive on the second leg in Zadar held from June 20-21.

Troicki, 34, entered Janko Tipsarevic’s Eastern European Championship event which began in Belgrade final Monday and pulled out after studying that he and his wife examined constructive.

“My wife took the test on Friday and I took it on Sunday after she tested positive,” Troicki advised Serbia’s Telegraf web site. “Our daughter tested negative.”

Djokovic’s health coach Marco Panichi additionally examined constructive, Serbian day by day Sportski Zurnal reported, quoting Croatia’s well being institute.

Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Andrey Rublev – who all performed on the Adria Tour – mentioned they examined unfavourable for the virus however will observe self-isolation tips.

Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem had been simply a number of the large names who took half within the Adria Tour

The event witnessed packed stands throughout the opening leg in Belgrade, gamers hugging on the internet, taking part in basketball, posing for photos and attending press conferences collectively. Djokovic organised nights out in Belgrade for the gamers and photos and movies of him dancing with the opposite members at his occasion had been posted on social media.

While the gamers didn’t break any Serbian or Croatian authorities protocols, as neither nation required the athletes to take care of any social distancing, the truth that three gamers and some assist employees caught the virus highlights the dangers of athletes from completely different international locations being in shut proximity to one another.

