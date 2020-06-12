Vikram Solanki appointed Surrey head coach | Cricket News





Vikram Solanki has been part of Surrey’s backroom staff since 2016

Former England batsman Vikram Solanki has been named as Surrey’s next head coach.

Solanki, who played 51 one-day internationals and three Twenty20s for his country, has been area of the Brown Caps’ backroom staff since retiring as a new player in 2016.

He replaces Australian Michael Di Venuto, who was simply in the last year of his contract and had already announced however not be returning to the Kia Oval following the suspension of the growing season.

“I am now really excited to be taking over as head coach,” said Solanki. “We have a very talented group of players at Surrey CCC and will be looking to compete in all formats – both in any competitions that are able to be staged this summer and in the future.”

Solanki brings an array of experience to the role, having also worked being an assistant coach to the wants of Gary Kirsten inside the Indian Premier League in addition to Tom Moody in Dubai’s T10 competitors.

In an admin capacity Solanki has worked broadly representing participants, acting because both leader and meanwhile chief executive from the Professional Cricketers’ Association and today as chief executive of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations.