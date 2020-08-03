Vikram Patel – ARA FC have a good shot at making it into the I-League

Although the owners lost considerable quantity of cash, their enthusiasm for football will see them restore from scratch for the upcoming 2nd department.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) needed to cancel all leagues in the previous season, as the Coronavirus pandemic began to spread out throughout the nation.

The 2nd department I-League which saw 17 groups take part was cancelled even prior to the group phases might be finished.

ARA FC, were topping the charts in group C with 14 points from 7 video games. But due to the pandemic, they have to begin with a fresh start in a format that would be chosen by the AIFF.

“We had faced a lot of losses because of the cancellation of the tournament. Everything went in vain. We have been practicing since December and then midway through the tournament, it got stopped. We had to pay salaries, training costs, and incur other expenses as usual. So it was really difficult for us. Therefore, we were sceptical about participating in the tournament,” specified Vikram Patel, owner of ARA FC, to Goal

It was simply a number of days ago that the group management validated to AIFF about their desire to take part after a great deal of consideration. They wished to provide another shot at certification for I-League as they think that they have the team which can make it …