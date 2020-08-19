Vikings seem to be making progress on Dalvin Cook extension

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Dalvin Cook # 33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball in the 3rd quarter of the NFC Divisional Round Playoff video game versus the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara,California (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook desires to be in Minnesota, and the Vikings are matching that interest

Dalvin Cook is doing all the ideal things while he waits for an agreement extension from theMinnesota Vikings The group has actually restricted his work in practice as they look after business side of things.

That’s clever for both celebrations. Cook is dealing with 2 possibilities: turning into one of the highest-paid running backs in the league (though he’s not likely to get Christian McCaffrey cash) or playing out the in 2015 of his agreement which would pay him $1.3 million this season.

The Vikings requirement to pay Dalvin Cook what he has actually made

The fourth-year running back saw his variety of snaps (615 ), snap portion (59.4 percent), and hurrying lawns (1,135) boost last season. He ran for his very first 1,000-yard season and continues to provide the Vikings offense breathing space averaging …