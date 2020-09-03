Vikings QB Kirk Cousins embraces Darwinian view on Covid-19, saying ‘If I die, I die’

“If I die, I die,” he said Wednesday during an interview on Spotify’s “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast. On it, Cousins said he’s taking a “survival of the fittest” approach to the pandemic.

“If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out,” Cousins said. “I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

Brandt asked Cousins his concern level on getting the virus, on a scale from 1-10, “1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years.”

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are,” he said. “For me personally, just talking, no one else can get the virus. What is your concern if you could get it? I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life.” Cousins said his “opinion of wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts.” Cousins later clarified his remarks on Wednesday, saying that the interview was from July and he wasn’t being clear. “What I wanted to say then, what I would echo again now is that while the virus does not give me a great amount of personal…

