Vikings’ Kirk Cousins to the people of Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death: ‘My heart breaks for our city’

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME IN ATLANTA DAMAGED, LOOTED BY PROTESTERS: REPORT

“My heart breaks for our city, but especially for my African American brothers and sisters, who I know feel this on a level I can’t possibly understand,” he wrote in the publish.

“Please know I’m with you. I damage with and for you. WE should do higher. WE have to be higher. May God pour out His mercy and style such that we’re higher,” he wrote.

NIKE RELEASES AD IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH: ‘FOR ONCE, DON’T DO IT’

Cousins spent the bulk of his profession with the Washington Redskins however in 2018, he signed a three-year $84 million contract with the Vikings. He signed a two-year $66 million contract extension in March.

Outside of Minnesota, different athletes have publicly spoken about Floyd’s demise whereas in police custody after a video appeared to present one officer with a knee on his neck as he screamed for assist and that he was having hassle respiratory.

Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie Joe Burrow tweeted Friday that the black neighborhood is hurting.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights,” he wrote.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.