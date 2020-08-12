Viki Adult Weighted Blanket 15 lbs, 48”x72”, Dark Grey for Twin Size, Cooling Soft Heavy Blanket with Glass Beads



Why choose weighted blanket?



Weighted blankets use the principle of Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation to stimulate every pressure points on the body that increases your level of serotonin and melatonin, lowers your heart rate and blood pressure. The data indicates that 78% of participants said the weighted blanket help them fall asleep faster and sleep deeply.

Why choose Viki weighted blanket



ViKi Weighted Blanket only choose the best materials and advanced technology for customers. From raw material procurement to production, quality inspection has a perfect management system. And if there is any problem of the weighted blankt, please contact with our customer support team at once and we are very glad to service for you. We commitment to return goods without reasons within 30 days.

How to choose a suitable weighted blanket?



We suggest you to purchase the weighted blanket about 7%-12% of people’s body weight. If you first use the weighted blanket, please purchase a lighter one and adapt to its weight about one or two weeks.

I’m worried about leaking glass beads, can Viki weighted blanket prevent that?



Viki weighted blanket used solid 6-LAYERED technology which could effectively prevent from leaking glass beads. Problem for quality is strictly controlled to ensure that each piece of blanket through the quality (rather than sampling). We check the factory certificate, quality inspection report and on-site sampling test report in every step.

EXCELLENT EXPERIENCE: Our warm weighted blanket used solid 6-LAYERED technology which could not only effectively prevent from leaking glass beads, but also especially designed a more lightweight and breathable blanket of winter.

OEKO-TEX LABEL: It confirms the human-ecological safety of textile products and leather articles from all stages of production along the textile value chain. It also can attest to socially and environmentally sound conditions in production facilities.

CARE INSTRUCTIONS: We suggest that SPOT CLEAN is better than machine wash to avoid the damage of the machine and blanket. Please do not bleach, do not tumble dry, and do not iron.

Viki Weighted Blanket SERVICE: If there have any unexpected damage or other problems of the weighted blanket, please contact with our customer service team at once and we are very glad to service for you.