Vikas Dubey: India gangster shot dead after arrest

Vikas Dubey is accused in 60 criminal cases, including murder





Police in India say they’ve shot dead a man accused of killing eight policemen in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Vikas Dubey, who was simply on the run for pretty much a week after the incident, was held in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Police said they were bringing him to Uttar Pradesh when a car that he was in overturned.

They shot him when he reportedly stole a policeman’s gun and tried to flee.

Inspector general of police, Mohit Agarwal, told PTI news agency that policemen fired at the gangster in retaliation after he refused to surrender and shot at officers.

Police said that he was arrested in a dramatic manner from a temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

But opposition parties said he made a decision to publicly surrender at the temple after successfully escaping arrest for more than a week.

Some reports say that he told the temple guards to call the authorities.

Opposition politicians had urged the police to ensure that he was safely brought in front of a court to stand trial.

Now, some social media users have questioned the police within the gangster’s death.

Basic Q in #VikashDubeyEncounter – high value prisoner must be handcuffed, secured & escorted by large police. If that he broke free, seized weapon(usual story) & ran, doesn't it prove gross lapse? So shouldn't they face suspension/enquiry. If they are lauded what does it mean? — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) July 10, 2020

Have simply no sympathy for Vikas Dubey but why did that he surrender to the police if he desired to escape? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) July 10, 2020

The case has been dominating headlines in India since the shootout last Friday killed eight police officers.

Two of the gangster’s aides have been killed in clashes with the authorities since then.

A police inspector belonging to a police station near Mr Dubey’s village was also arrested over allegations he helped him.

Officers have been looking for Mr Dubey regarding the a case that had registered against him earlier in the week when they were fired upon.

Police said that even though they had came back fire, they suffered heavy casualties since the gang members had been firing on them from the height