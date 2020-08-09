Vijayawada: Fire at Covid facility in India kills at least seven



The fire broke out at a hotel being utilized as a short-lived Covid health center.





At least seven clients have actually passed away after a fire at a short-lived Covid health center in Vijayawada, south-eastIndia

.

The fire broke out at Swarna Palace, a hotel being utilized to home clients, on Sunday early morning.

It was brought under control in half an hour and all enduring clients have actually been transferred to another health center in the city, authorities stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated he was “anguished” by the blaze, the 2nd fire at a Covid centre in days.

Sunday’s fire began soon after 05: 00 (2330 GMT).

The cause is unidentified and an examination has actually been introduced.

Fire in India Covid crucial care system kills 8

How India got to 2 million Covid-19 cases

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu informed BBC News Telugu that more than 30 individuals were at the hotel and the death toll was most likely to increase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Twitter that his ideas were with those impacted.