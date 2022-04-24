Former Facebook post of the RA Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan

Today, the Turkish Foreign Minister’s cynical “greeting” to the Armenians protesting peacefully in Uruguay by showing the sign of the terrorist “Gray Wolves” proves the existence of Turkish genocidal policy towards Armenians to this day.

It was a cynical encouragement of the criminal activities of a terrorist neo-fascist extremist organization.

The “Gray Wolves” also operate in Azerbaijan and are under the auspices of the Azerbaijani authorities.

It was the “gray wolves” that in 2016 During the April war, they committed atrocities, cutting off the bodies of the killed soldiers of the Artsakh Defense Army. They committed the same atrocities with more intensity in 2020. During the 44-day war.

It is obvious that for the Turkish (identically Azeri) authorities, the propaganda of peace with Armenia is a veil for the outside world.

Vigilance must not be weakened!

In fact, hatred and genocidal policy towards Armenians on ethnic and religious grounds has not decreased. their real intentions are completely different.

Objective evidence is in at least these reports of mine.

https://ombuds.am/…/3101f60c869b0f378dbc737b002e5054…

https://ombuds.am/…/f3caae1085fb33cb2ad98365cc3e88ce.pdf

https://ombuds.am/…/2032f021fe81176414a649d588ad0e86…

և etc.