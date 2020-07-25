Vigil is held for five women murdered in Doncaster in the space of two months during lockdown

A vigil has actually been held to honor the live of the five women who passed away less than two months apart in Doncaster, Yorkshire, duringlockdown

Amanda Sedgwick, Michelle Morris, Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, Claire Anderson and one unnamed women were discovered eliminated in the town and authorities introduced murder probes into their deaths.

The memorial was participated in by more than 300 individuals and a psychological speech was provided by a member of the family.

A vigil was held to honor the lives of five women who passed away in Doncaster in the last two months: Amy Stringfellow (leading left), Claire Anderson (leading right), Michelle Morris (bottom left) and Amanda Sedgwick (bottom right)

While authorities are not looking for a serial killer and do not believe the deaths are linked, it is an uncommonly high number of murders for the town.

Amanda Sedgwick, 49, was discovered dead in a house in Askern on May19 Police apprehended a 48- year-old guy on suspicion of her murder however later on launched him.

Terence Papworth (imagined), 45, was implicated of killing Ms Stringfellow when he visited her during lockdown

Five days later on Michelle Morris, 52, was discovered after suffering a deadly head injury inStainforth She passed away in medical facility 3 days later on.

Mother-of- one and individual fitness instructor Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, 26, was discovered dead in a home in Balby on June 5.

Her ex-boyfriend, Terence Papworth, 45, was implicated of killing her when he visited her during lockdown.

He was charged with murder and is due to go on trial inNovember

Three days later on, the body of an unnamed 28- year-old female was discovered in a house inMexborough Two males have actually been apprehended over her death.

On the night of July 11, beauty consultant Claire Anderson, 35, was discovered unresponsive and noticable dead by emergency situation services.

Police apprehended a 38- year-old guy on suspicion of her murder and he has actually given that been launched under examination.

South Yorkshire Police stated they might not discuss the deaths as procedures in the cases are still active.