Viewers Lash Out At YouTube For Closing Community Captions: ‘Stop Being Ableist Towards Deaf People’

In exactly three weeks, on Monday September 28, YouTube will officially get rid of community captions — the feature on videos that allows audience members to add captions to any video on the site so others who may need to read the captions while watching the video can do so.

The decision was actually first announced via a Google Support Forum post back on July 30th, but it really started to gain traction on Labor Day when #DontRemoveYouTubeCCs trended on Twitter. With the trend, fans gave the video site quite a bit of grief over what they saw as ableist actions making it harder for deaf people and those in the hard of hearing community to access and watch videos.

All this may have started last August, when a YouTuber named JT made a video discussing how he’d found the community captions on several PewDiePie videos were completely wrong. In his video about the caption discovery, JT said in part (below):