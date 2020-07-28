Vietnam’s Danang Enters Lockdown Amid Surge in New COVID cases

Vietnam’s Danang has actually suspended all flights and travel by train or bus to or from the seaside city for 15 days following a surge of a minimum of 18 cases of COVID-19 infection over the weekend, sources in the nation state.

Vietnam had actually formerly been amongst the most effective nations in dealing with COVID-19, reporting no deaths amongst its 95 million individuals– a record that was credited to efficient contact tracing, stringent quarantines, and early screening.

But on July 23, Vietnam validated 2 new cases of infection, breaking a streak of no new cases in 99 days, and a minimum of 18 have actually now been validated in Danang alone, with 3 others likewise noted in the close-by province of Quang Nam and one in Quang Ngai, according to state media reports.

Earlier reports stated the federal government was attempting to leave some 80,000 primarily domestic travelers from the popular beach resort location, however state media later on stated lots of had actually left by themselves, while other tourists were quarantining in hotels.

Danang is now under stringent quarantine, a regional source informed RFA’s Vietnamese Service on Tuesday.

“This area has seen an outbreak of COVID-19, so the whole area is under quarantine,” stated Thanh Lam, a city resident living near DanangHospital

“Many main streets near the hospital are also under quarantine, and some food stores, markets, and supermarkets are now selling food ‘to go,’” she stated, including, “Other shops are closed.”

City locals are now “calmly listening to official information” and are observing social distancing, stated Dinh Gia Hung, a speaker at the Danang Architecture University.

“People had a lot of experience with the earlier orders to observe social distancing, and so they are not showing much excitement now,” he stated. “In general, Danang is preparing well enough for this second outbreak of the pandemic.”

City authorities have actually prohibited public events of more than 2 individuals and have actually purchased “nonessential services” to close, Vietnam’s authorities Tuoi Tre online news service stated on July 28.

“[It has also] needed residents to use face masks whenever outdoors, and inquired not to leave their house unless for important journeys while preserving a two-meter range in social interactions,” Tuoi Tre stated.

Chinese migrants thought

The new surge in cases might be connected to a current increase of migrants unlawfully going into the location from China, Dinh stated.

“I have heard that some Chinese people have illegally come into Vietnam, but that the government could not control or manage them,” he stated.

“Currently in my district, Son Tra, 10 Chinese people were found staying illegally at local motels.”

“For many days, no new COVID cases were reported in Vietnam. But many foreigners have now entered Vietnam illegally, and this may be the reason that COVID-19 is now spreading in the city,” he stated.

Officials in Danang and other Vietnamese cities and provinces have actually just recently found lots of Chinese who went into the nation unlawfully and were discovered staying in regional hotels and other centers in July, state media and other sources state.

Local authorities should thoroughly evaluate and separate anybody unlawfully going into Vietnam, Dinh stated, including, “and they must then announce the test results to local residents, because we need to know the reason for this second spread of the pandemic in the city.”

Reported by RFA’s VietnameseService Translated by HuyLe Written in English by Richard Finney.