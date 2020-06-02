Vietnamese Villagers Detained in Dong Tam Land Clash Are Still Denied Family Visits

Villagers detained by authorities throughout a lethal police raid 5 months in the past on the Dong Tam commune exterior the Vietnamese capital Hanoi are being denied visits by members of the family, who’re additionally restricted in what they’ll ship their family members to help them in custody, sources say.

Dong Tam village elder Le Dinh Kinh, 84, was shot and killed by police in the course of the Jan. 9 assault that concerned about 3,000 safety officers and was the newest flare-up of a long-running dispute over a army airport development web site about 25 miles south of Hanoi.

So far, 29 residents have been arrested in relation to the Dong Tam incident, which additionally claimed the lives of three law enforcement officials, and are being prosecuted on costs starting from homicide to the unlawful storage and use of weapons and opposing officers on responsibility.

Relatives of these held in custody haven’t but been in a position to go to their family members in detention, although, and may present them solely restricted help behind bars, one member of the family advised RFA’s Vietnamese Service.

“If I send gifts to my husband, I cannot send food,” mentioned Nguyen Thi Duyen, spouse of detained Dong Tam villager Le Dinh Uy. “I am allowed to send him only two suits of clothes, and can send him just one and a half million dong [U.S. $60] each month.”

Family members of the others held in jail are sure by the identical restrictions, mentioned Hoang Thi Hoa, spouse of Le Dinh Chuc, son of slain Dong Tam village elder Le Dinh Kinh.

Le Dinh Chuc, 40, had at first been reported killed alongside along with his father when police attacked their house in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, although state media later confirmed that solely the older man had died.

Le had been left partly paralyzed in the assault, however his situation has now improved, Hoang advised RFA on June 2.

“I met with the Hanoi police, and they said my husband’s health is better now, and he can walk again,” she mentioned.

“I was going to send him some medicine and ask the police to let him go to the hospital for further treatment, but now they tell me that there are no signs of paralysis on the one side of his body,” she mentioned.

Reached for remark, Hanoi police officer Do Dinh Thanh—the officer who had invited Hoang to come back to the station to speak—declined to talk, saying he was busy and would name again later.

He did not name once more, although, and later makes an attempt to succeed in him by cellphone rang unanswered.

Health enhancing ‘step-by-step’

Defense lawyer Le Van Hoa in the meantime mentioned that Le Dinh Chuc’s well being has slowly improved, with progress coming “step by step.”

“Following the [Jan. 9] clash, I met with Le Dinh Chuc while he was being questioned by police, and I saw that he had an injury on the top of his head. At that time, he found it very difficult to walk, and he moved very slowly,” he mentioned.

“I [recently] asked him about his condition, and he said that he had been paralyzed on one side of his body, but since then his health has slowly been improving step by step.”

Official experiences of the Jan. 9 police raid on Dong Tam mentioned that villagers had assaulted police with grenades and petrol bombs, however a report drawn from witness accounts and launched seven days later by journalists and activists mentioned that police had attacked first in the course of the lethal conflict.

Police blocked off pathways and alleys in the course of the assault and beat villagers “indiscriminately, including women and old people,” the report mentioned, calling the assault “possibly the bloodiest land dispute in Vietnam in the last ten years.”

While all land in Vietnam is finally held by the state, land confiscations have develop into a flashpoint as residents accuse the federal government of pushing small landholders apart in favor of profitable actual property tasks, and of paying too little in compensation.

Reported by RFA’s Vietnamese Service. Translated by Huy Le. Written in English by Richard Finney.