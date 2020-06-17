Vietnamese Police Arrest Two Facebook Users Linked to Popular Discussion Group

Police in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City the other day arrested two Facebook users connected to an on the web discussion group, charging them with “abusing democratic freedoms” under a vaguely worded law frequently used to lock up bloggers and other peaceful critics of the country’s one-party communist government.

The arrests followed the jailing of at least three Facebook users in April, as Vietnam’s authorities apply what media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders called “digital repressive methods” in a heavy-handed campaign to censor what the 65 million users of the social platform can write or study.

Huynh Anh Khoa, 38, and a good friend, Nguyen Dang Thuong, had been taken directly into custody about June 13, the protection under the law group Defend the Defenders said inside a June 16 statement, including that the a couple of men had been then popular among police to a detention center within the city’s District 8.

Huynh was gripped outside his / her home from around three or more:30 g.m. by simply security representatives from District 8 plus the city’s Binh Tan area, and had been then cut back inside the house to ensure that police can conduct research online, Huynh’s spouse Pham Bao Ngoc advised RFA’s Vietnamese Service about Wednesday

“They made me pay attention to the particular search guarantee, and then they kept me beneath guard although five or six of those searched the property, but they couldn’t find anything at all, Pham mentioned, adding that this officers after that forced these people to indication three paperwork, which they after that took away with these.

“After that, these people arrested my hubby and stated that he would become held in the short-term detention center work by the District 8 authorities.”

In a statement Wednesday, Defend the particular Defenders stated that Huynh plus Nguyen experienced managed an internet discussion team called Economic-Political Discussion, which often had an adhering to of 46,000 Facebook users unfortunately he closed straight down immediately after the 2 men’s apprehension.

“So far this year, Vietnam has convicted three activists for their Facebook postings and imposed imprisonment of between nine months and five years,” Defend the Defenders said.

“In addition, the regime has imposed administrative fines up to VND 15 million ($680) on hundreds of Facebookers nationwide for their online activities after requesting them to delete their posts.”

Facebook under fire

Facebook recently was the target of fire through human protection under the law organizations following two of the employees advised Reuters reports agency at the end of April that this company’s regional servers inside Vietnam had been taken traditional earlier back in until the organization gave inside to the requirements of the federal government to get rid of posts, an interval of about 7 weeks once the website had been often not necessarily usable by simply Facebook’s 65 million customers in Vietnam.

After the particular revelation, Amnesty International launched a statement condemning the company, stating it was complicit in the controlling of independence of manifestation, while Human Rights Watch said Facebook had bowed to “the government of Vietnam’s extortion.”

Facebook responded to the debate by stating it has been pushed to stick to Vietnamese laws and regulations or become shut down by simply Hanoi.

Vietnam, whose judgment Communist Party controls just about all media plus tolerates zero dissent, rates high 175th regarding 180 nations around the world on the 2020 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index.

“As Vietnam’s media all follow the Communist Party’s orders, the only sources of independently-reported information are bloggers and independent journalists, who are being subjected to ever-harsher harsh forms of persecution,” mentioned RSF inside a report about digital dominance issued inside April.

“To justify jailing them, the Party resorts increasingly to articles 79, 88 and 258 of the criminal code, under which “activities aimed at overthrowing the government,” “anti-state propaganda” plus “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to threaten the interests of the state” will be punishable by simply long jail terms,” it mentioned.

According to Defend the particular Defenders, Hanoi has imprisoned at least 29 activists, which include 19 blog owners, for composing posts on-line, and is at present detaining 238 prisoners regarding conscience.

The country have been consistently graded “not free” within the areas of web and click freedom by simply Freedom House, a O.S.-based watchdog team.

Reported by simply RFA’h Vietnamese Service. Translated by Huy Le. Written in English by Richard Finney.