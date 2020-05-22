Vietnamese Military Shelters Remain in Disputed Border Area Despite Cambodian Diplomatic Protest

Vietnam has but to dismantle a string of army shelters arrange in a disputed space alongside its border with Cambodia greater than per week after Phnom Penh lodged a diplomatic protest by means of its embassy in Hanoi, Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Kuy Kong mentioned Friday.

The dispute stems from the April 26 discovery of 9 shelters, housing from 5 to 6 armed Vietnamese troopers every, by Cambodian police patrolling the border in Kandal province, who requested that the tents be taken down.

Across the border, which has been closed since mid-March to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus, authorities in Vietnam’s An Giang province later mentioned troops had been deployed to protect the world in opposition to unlawful entrants who may doubtlessly trigger an outbreak.

Since then, Kuy Kong mentioned, Cambodian authorities situated a complete of 31 shelters in what he mentioned are Kandal’s Koh Thom and Leuk Daek districts, prompting Cambodia’s embassy in Hanoi to situation a May 13 diplomatic dèmarche, demanding that the constructions be taken down.

Only three had been eliminated, he mentioned, whereas the opposite 28 stay “in violation of the border treaty ratified in 1985 and other bilateral treaties.”

“The Vietnamese side said they put their forces there to prevent people from illegally crossing the border, but if they had built their shelters on their land, we would not have sent a letter of protest,” he advised RFA’s Khmer Service.

“When they built [shelters] in non-demarcated areas we had to protest.”

Vietnam has but to situation an official response to the claims of border encroachment.

Cambodian border activist Mean Prum Moni confirmed that Vietnamese troopers had not pulled out of the disputed border but, including that Vietnam’s authorities “is using the coronavirus as a pretext to intrude on Cambodian territory.”

He welcomed the federal government’s transfer to diplomatically protest the encroachment, however mentioned that if the problem isn’t resolved quickly, it ought to file complaints with worldwide courts and signatories to the 1991 Paris Peace Accord that ended a battle between Cambodia and then-occupier Vietnam.

“We want the government to file complaints to Paris Peace Accord signatories if Vietnam continues to violate Cambodia’s territorial sovereignty,” he mentioned.

Long-running border points

Last month, former opposition celebration lawmaker Um Sam An, who as soon as served a jail time period for his Facebook postings criticizing authorities dealing with of the border situation, mentioned Cambodia ought to clearly outline its border utilizing a map ready by former colonial energy France.

“We want the Vietnamese to remove their tents, and we need to demarcate the border using the French map,” he mentioned. France was the colonial ruler of each nations from the mid-19th to the mid-20th centuries.

Unresolved border points between Cambodia and Vietnam have sparked incidents in the previous, with the development by Vietnam of army posts in contested areas shortly challenged by Cambodian authorities in Phnom Penh.

In June 2015, activists from Cambodia’s now-banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) had been attacked by Vietnamese villagers once they went to examine an space in Svay Rieng province the place they mentioned a street constructed by authorities in Vietnam’s Long An province had encroached into Cambodian territory.

A joint communique signed by Cambodia and Vietnam in 1995 stipulates that neither facet could make any adjustments to frame markers or permit cross-border cultivation or settlement pending the decision of excellent border points.

Reported by RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.