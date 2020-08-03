Vietnam virus outbreak hits factories employing thousands in Danang epicentre By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Hanoi



By Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen

HANOI (Reuters) – The coronavirus outbreak that started in the main city of Danang more than a week back has actually infected a minimum of 4 factories in the city with a combined labor force of around 3,700, state media reported on Monday.

Four cases were discovered at the plants situated at various commercial parks in the main city which jointly utilize 77,000 individuals, the Lao Dong paper stated.

Vietnam, applauded extensively for its definitive procedures to fight COVID-19 given that it initially got here in late January, is fighting a new age of the virus having actually gone more than 3 months without domestic transmission.

All however among the 4 cases that media reported at the factories have yet to be consisted of in the health ministry’s tally.

Vietnam on Monday reported one brand-new case connected to Danang, a tourist hotspot, bringing its tally to 621 infections, with 6 deaths.

The brand-new outbreak, the source of which is uncertain, was initially reported on July 25, and has actually reached a minimum of 10 areas in the nation, consisting of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, contaminating 174 individuals and eliminating 6.

One of the 4 factories has actually stopped operations, Lao Dong …