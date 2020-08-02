Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track as virus cases rise By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Hanoi



By Khanh Vu

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnamese authorities stated on Sunday they were discovering it hard to track the origin of a fresh coronavirus outbreak that started in the main city of Danang and has actually contaminated around 200 individuals in current weeks.

“In Danang, there are many sources of virus, and there are still many infections out there in the community,” a federal government declaration stated of the city, a popular traveler hotspot with a population of 1.1 million.

The nation reported 34 infections on Sunday, bringing the overall number of coronavirus cases to620 The death toll increased by 2 to 5, the Health Ministry stated in a declaration.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long stated the stress of the virus discovered in the brand-new outbreak is a more infectious one.

He stated with the brand-new stress, each contaminated individual might contaminate about 5-6 individuals compared to 1.8-2.2 individuals in the previous duration.

Authorities have actually taken a series of “unprecedented measures” to battle the outbreak in Danang, consisting of the mobilisation of numerous hundred military school trainees to aid with contact tracing and gathering test samples, the federal government stated in its declaration.