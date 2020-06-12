Vietnam Police Call For Murder Charges Against 25 Dong Tam Detainees

Vietnamese authorities will now file murder charges against 25 villagers held since a life-threatening police raid in January on the Dong Tam commune outside Hanoi where three police and a village leader died, sources said on Friday.

Another four meanwhile face charges of obstructing officers in the performance of their duty, sources said, citing tips contained in a 47-page report released by Hanoi police investigators and sent to solicitors on June 12.

Six of the 25 now charged under Article 123 of Vietnam’s Penal Code in the deaths of the three police officers killed during the raid have been defined as Le Dinh Cong, Bui Viet Hieu, Nguyen Van Tuyen, Le Cinh Chuc, Le Dinh Doanh, and Nguyen Quoc Tien.

The four charged with obstructing officers working were defined as Le Dinh Hien, Bui Viet Tien, Nguyen Thi Dung, and Tran Thi Phuong, sources said.

Dong Tam village elder Le Dinh Kinh, 84, was shot and killed by police throughout the Jan. 9 assault that involved about 3,000 security officers and was the latest flare-up of a long-running dispute over a military airport construction site about 25 miles south of Hanoi.

Conclusions regarding Le’s death contained in the police investigators’ report raise questions that must now be clarified, said defense lawyer Ha Huy Son, speaking to RFA’s Vietnamese Service.

First may be the finding by police that Le have been killed by gunshots fired from behind, Ha said.

“Photos and videos posted on social media actually show that he was killed by two shots fired into his chest, just to the left of his heart,” that he said.

Also unclear from the police investigators’ report is excatly why the police raid on Dong Tam commune’s Hoanh hamlet was launched at all, and just why DNA identifications were not manufactured from the three police officers who died in the assault, reportedly by burning, Ha said.

Also missing from the report is any mention of the wounding by gunfire of one of Ha’s customers, Bui Viet Hieu, who was simply struck by bullets in the abdomen and foot during the Jan. 9 assault, Ha said.

Though official reports said that villagers had assaulted police with grenades and petrol bombs in the first morning raid, a report drawn from witness accounts and released a week later by journalists and activists said that police had attacked first during the life-threatening clash.

Police blocked off pathways and alleys throughout the attack and beat villagers “indiscriminately, including women and old people,” the report said, calling the assault “possibly the bloodiest land dispute in Vietnam in the last ten years.”

While all land in Vietnam is eventually held by the state, land confiscations are becoming a flashpoint as residents accuse the us government of pushing small landholders aside and only lucrative real-estate projects, and of paying too little in compensation.

Reported by RFA’s Vietnamese Service. Translated by Huy Le. Written in English by Richard Finney.