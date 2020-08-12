Vietnam COVID Cases Continue to Climb, PM Says Next 10 Days ‘Critical’

Cases of COVID-19 infection connected to a current break out in Vietnam’s seaside city of Danang are continuing to rise, with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc calling the next 10 days “critical” to efforts to include the spread of the fatal infection.

The variety of cases in the nation now stands at 880, Vietnam’s health ministry stated in a declaration Wednesday, including that 14 brand-new cases were reported– one in Hanoi and 13 in Danang.

An overall of 17 deaths have actually now been connected to a break out in Danang at the end of July, with all who passed away reported to have actually struggled with a variety of underlying persistent illness, mainly kidney failure, the health ministry stated.

Vietnam’s 17 th death was of a 55- year-old guy in Danang, who passed away of pneumonia brought on by the infection, made complex by Type 1 Diabetes, end-stage kidney failure, and hypertension.

The nation of 95 million individuals ranks near the bottom of the World Health Organization tables of overall cases, listed below small Andorra and Malta.

But the brand-new break out has actually triggered Vietnam, which has actually been amongst the most effective nations in dealing with COVID-19, to step up contact tracing and positioning numerous provinces have under social distancing orders.

In a declaration Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister …