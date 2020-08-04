Vietnam capital short of test kits as national coronavirus cases climb By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Hanoi



By Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam reported 10 brand-new COVID-19 infections and 2 deaths on Tuesday, raising its overall cases to 652, with 8 dead, as the capital Hanoi stated it was running short of the quick screening kits being utilized to keep a brand-new break out at bay.

Targeted screening and rigorous quarantining had actually assisted Vietnam consist of earlier break outs, however it is fighting a brand-new cluster of infections after going more than 3 months without discovering any domestic transmission.

The brand-new break out has actually contaminated more than 200 individuals because July 25, the bulk in the main city of Danang, however it has actually infected a minimum of 8 other cities and provinces, consisting of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where home entertainment locations are closed and events limited to avoid infections.

Danang and Buon Ma Thuot in the coffee-growing Central Highlands have actually been put on lockdown. A federal government spokesperson on Monday stated Vietnam does not prepare an across the country lockdown.

More than 88,000 individuals have actually gone back to Hanoi from Danang because July 8, however just 70,689 were checked, the health ministry stated. Only 2 of those were favorable.

