Vietnam Appeals Court Upholds 10-Year Sentence for RFA Blogger

A court in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi on Friday supported the 10-year sentence enforced previously this year on an RFA blogger in what he has actually called a case of political persecution versus him, declining his appeal and sending him back to jail to serve his complete term, his legal representative informed RFA.

Truong Duy Nhat, who had actually been a weekly factor to RFA’s Vietnamese Service prior to his kidnapping in Thailand by Vietnamese authorities in January 2019, spoke throughout Friday’ hearing and divulged brand-new information of his arrest and how he was spirited from Thailand to Vietnam through Laos, the legal representative stated.

Nhat, who had actually previously been imprisoned in Vietnam from 2013 to 2015 for his works slamming Vietnam’s federal government, was founded guilty in March of “abusing his position and authority” in a decade-old land scams case. On Friday he and his legal representative objected to crucial information of the old service offer.

He was charged by authorities private investigators in July 2019 with “abusing his position” throughout his 1998 to 2011 period as bureau chief of the Dai Doan Ket (Great Unity) paper inDanang City He purchased land for utilize as a head office for his paper, with a regional entrepreneur called Phan Van Anh Vu hired by him to make the purchase.

The land was gotten at less than its appropriate worth, district attorneys charged, with a loss to the …