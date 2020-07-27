Videos showing the arrest of Azerbaijani natives in Moscow published – Panorama

The Union of Armenians in Russia has published videos of Russian OMON apprehending Azerbaijanis who had actually assaulted the Armenians in Russian capital Moscow.

“This is what those provoking unrest may face. Russian OMON detain the Azerbaijanis who had attacked the Armenians. Those attempting to disrupt the inter-ethnic peace and harmony in the Russian Federation should not remain unpunished,” the Union published on its Facebook page in addition to the video.

To remind, on July 23-24 a series of mass brawls in between Azerbaijan and Armenia natives emerged in Moscow, after Azerbaijani natives assaulted regionalArmenians More than 25 individuals were apprehended on hooliganism and banditry charges.