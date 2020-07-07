Videos show car hitting Indiana protesters who were calling for arrests in alleged attempted lynching

“A woman driving the vehicle came up to the stop and had started revving her engine toward us and we tried to stop her and let her know that the crowd is clearing up,” Geoff Stewart, who claimed to be one of the two people seen on video being hit by the car, told the station.

“But, she and her passenger both wanted to go right away so they started to push, they pushed into the woman that was with me and when she pushed again both of us went on the vehicle.”

Stewart told WRTV that the driver in the red car then started accelerating.

“I was just trying to block her vision so she would slow down so I tried to pull myself as far in her way to obstruct her view,” that he added. “She drove through red lights and made her turn… that threw both of us off the car.”

Footage taken by local media later showed the lady being loaded onto a stretcher by first responders who arrived on scene.

As of Tuesday, the driver and a passenger seen in one of many videos getting away from the car and throwing a scooter that were obstructing its path haven’t been identified.

In the alleged incident that sparked Monday’s demonstration, Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, claimed he was “almost the victim of an attempted lynching” that left him with a concussion plus some bruises.

“On July 4th evening others and me were victims of what I would describe as a hate crime” Booker wrote in a Facebook post describing the ordeal. “I was attacked by five white men (with confederate flags) who literally threatened to lynch me in front of numerous witnesses.”

Booker said the alleged attempted lynching happened after one of many men claimed he was trespassing on private property near Lake Monroe, where Booker went to view a lunar eclipse.

“The attackers… stated to the members of their party several times to, ‘get a noose’, amongst some other choice slurs,” he wrote. “With me still pinned underneath them they kept telling onlookers to leave the ‘boy’ and that everyone else (all white) could go.”

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources told the Associated Press that its officers responded and therefore are investigating that incident, with a final are accountable to be provided for the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bloomington’s mayor and city clerk also issued a joint statement saying the incident exemplifies the “persistence of racism and bias in our country and our own community.”